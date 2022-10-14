Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 835 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in AES by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at $31,799,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $24,524,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

