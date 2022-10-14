Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 850 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $464,976,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

