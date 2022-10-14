Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $54.80 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.