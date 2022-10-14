Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

