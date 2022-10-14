Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.