Patrick John Mcgrath Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) Director Patrick John Mcgrath sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,775,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,757.14.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

CVE MOON opened at C$0.02 on Friday. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

