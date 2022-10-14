Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

