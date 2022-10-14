Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 30,741 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,149.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $13,327,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,287,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.