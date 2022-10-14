Private Ocean LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,506,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

