Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,351 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.