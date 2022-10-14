Robert W. Baird Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $58.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

SQ opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. Block has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $301,359.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,330 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

