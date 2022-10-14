Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roku were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

