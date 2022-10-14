RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,785,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.