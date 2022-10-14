Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 356.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

