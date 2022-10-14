Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Down 0.8 %

R stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.