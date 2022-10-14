Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 722 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

