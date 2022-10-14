Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 547 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.