Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,538 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

