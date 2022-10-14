Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

