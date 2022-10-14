Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,813 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,399.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.