Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $22.44 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $36.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

