Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DASH opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.