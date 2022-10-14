Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 85.2%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

