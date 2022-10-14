Sidoti Upgrades AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to “Buy”

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. AZZ has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $58.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $853.73 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.