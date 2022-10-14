Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 137,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 141,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 138,988 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,376,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

