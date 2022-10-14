Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,901 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,179.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,399.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 21,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 182,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

