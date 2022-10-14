SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

