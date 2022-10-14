SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.
