Spire Wealth Management Has $105,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

