Spire Wealth Management Has $125,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,293,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $170.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

