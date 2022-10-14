Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,411 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

