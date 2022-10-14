Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,508 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.