Spire Wealth Management Sells 30,701 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

