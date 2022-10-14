Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,120 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,151,000 after purchasing an additional 215,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

