Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after buying an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after buying an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

