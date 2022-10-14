Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

