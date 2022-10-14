Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. Stepan has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

