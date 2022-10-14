Steven J. Quinlan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neogen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEOG opened at $12.14 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

