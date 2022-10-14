Strs Ohio Acquires 500 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

