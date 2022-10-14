Strs Ohio Acquires 700 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 285,307 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $9,787,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 360,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.