Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 442.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 908,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

iStar Stock Up 3.5 %

iStar Announces Dividend

NYSE STAR opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Articles

