Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.00 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

