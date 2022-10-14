Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a PE ratio of -40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,317 shares of company stock valued at $51,924. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

