Strs Ohio Buys 4,100 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

