Strs Ohio Buys 41,600 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 242,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 188,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

