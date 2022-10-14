Strs Ohio Buys 700 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 477,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 82,395 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 124.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 423,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 235,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE MC opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

