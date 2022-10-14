Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,266,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

MANT stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

