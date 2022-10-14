Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.