Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.