Strs Ohio Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE ASB opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

